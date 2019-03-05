Police surround house, kick in door when man refuses to face charges

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A potentially tense situation ended peacefully when a man wanted on several warrants surrendered to police in Salisbury on Monday night.
Officers had arrived at the home of Bobby Louis Rich 36, in the 800 block of Maupin Avenue to serve several warrants. According to the report, Rich opened the door, saw police, then slammed the door shut.
Police tried to make contact with Rich, but he refused their instructions, according to the report. At one point police surrounded the house, then kicked in the front door.
Rich eventually complied and went peacefully with officers.
Rich was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, resisting police, assault on a female. Bond was set at a combined total of $9000.
