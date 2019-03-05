Person found shot near UNC Charlotte campus

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A reported fight in the University area left one person suffering from a gunshot wound and police looking into the circumstances behind the shooting.
The incident occurred on Margie Ann Drive, a residential block across the street from the UNC-Charlotte campus. The victim was located on this street and it is believed that their injuries are non life-threatening.
No arrests have been made as this remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.
