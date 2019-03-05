No injuries reported after SUV slams into home in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say no one was injured when an SUV slammed into a home in Charlotte late Monday night.
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Potters Glen Drive.
Police say a Ford Expedition came to T-intersection, but kept going straight and hit the home.
No one in the house nor the driver were injured in the crash. Only one vehicle was involved.
Officers are investigating the incident and no further information was released.
