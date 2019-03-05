New Rowan EMS station dedicated, named for Frank Thomason

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Rowan County’s newest Emergency Medical Services station has now been formally dedicated and named in honor of former Emergency Services head Frank Thomason.
The ceremony was held on Monday at the new station 89, located on Highway 52 in Rockwell. Rowan County commissioners made the decision to honor Thomason by naming the station in his honor back in early February.
“Sometimes - you just have to say what is on your heart... thank you to the many friends, co-workers past and present, and family for sharing this honor with me today,” Thomason wrote in a social media post.
Thomason retired at the end of 2017, having served thirty years for Rowan County.
Chief Thomason began his tenure in local government in January 1986 as a Fire Telecommunicator with the City of Salisbury Fire Department.
In October of 1987 Thomason joined Rowan County as a Telecommunications Shift Supervisor and in October 1993 he was promoted to Rowan County’s first Telecommunications Director where he served for the next 11 years.
In March of 2004 Thomason was named Rowan County Chief of Emergency Services.
