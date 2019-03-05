NC Capitol police investigating after KKK hoods placed on Confederate monument

The vandalism comes after groups clashed on Saturday over the monuments. (Courtesy: Jon Williams/@shovemedia)
By CBS 17 Staff | March 4, 2019 at 7:29 PM EST - Updated March 4 at 7:31 PM

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) - State Capitol police say they’re investigating after KKK hoods were found on a Confederate monument on Monday.

The statue, erected on June 10, 1914, is a monument to the North Carolina Woman of the Confederacy. The monument was the first in the state to honor the women of the Civil War era, according to a UNC database.

The vandalism comes after groups clashed on Saturday over the monuments.

The incident is the latest in a string involving Confederate statues. Protestors toppled a Confederate monument in Durham in August 2017. The “Silent Sam” statue on UNC’s campus was brought down just over a year later.

