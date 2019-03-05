Molly’s Kids: #TakesMyBreathAway 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This precious little girl would be 22 years old today.
Alexandrya “Lexie” McCallum died from an asthma attack – yes, an asthma attack – in 2005. Every year in March her mother hosts an online asthma campaign to celebrate what would be her daughter’s birthday.
Today would be Lexie’s birthday. Lexie passed away when she was only seven.
Today her mother asks you spread her message, which is a pretty simple one: She asks you wear pink (Lexie's favorite color) and take a picture or video and post it with the hashtag #TakesMyBreathAway. Whatever you want. However you want. As many posts as you like.
The Wells Fargo Duke Energy Center in Uptown Charlotte will be lit in pink tonight in memory of Lexie and others who have died from asthma.
“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world – Nelson Mandela said that,” Melissa said, from her home in Mount Holly. “I just keep trying to teach in my little girl’s memory.”
