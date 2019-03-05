Meeting planned by those who want to save Faith Elementary School

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A school redistricting proposal has neighbors in one small community rallying to try and save their school. It’s a familiar effort across the area anytime a school district talks about closing schools, but in Rowan-Salisbury Schools where it appears neighbors in one part of the county did manage to save a high school, folks in the town of Faith are hopeful their efforts will also be successful.
Faith is a small community known for a huge Fourth of July celebration and a presidential visit in 1992, both of those events involved Faith Elementary School, and to many, it’s the heartbeat of the community.
“I was brought up in this little community, my whole life is in Faith Elementary. It would break my heart greatly if they would close the doors," said Andrew Brown.
A school redistricting and consolidation proposal would do just that. To save money on maintenance costs at aging schools, The Rowan-Salisbury School Board wants to close Faith and two other nearby elementary schools and combine them into a new consolidated school.
Brown is rallying supporters to try and save the school.
“They’re wanting to shut down so many schools in Rowan County saying money is bleeding out when my school should be considered a coagulant," Brown said.
It has been a hot topic in Faith. On Tuesday, diners in the Faith Soda Shop were debating the issue.
“I just don’t want to see us lose our community school…I think this school here is very important to this community, if they need to improve it, improve it," said one diner.
Another customer, Linda Webster, says the Faith Elementary School building is simply too old and expensive to maintain and worries about environmental dangers.
“To me that’s the most important issue these parents need to be thinking about, that this new school will be the safest that it can be in many different ways," Webster said.
Those who want to save Faith point to the example of North Rowan High School in Spencer. That school was on the list to be among the first to be closed and demolished, but after heavy community feedback, board members recently said they would stop discussions for closing North, at least for now.
“They pulled together, they voiced their opinion, they fought for it," Brown added.
The Rowan-Salisbury School Board will discuss the proposal again next week, according to chairman Josh Wagner.
“We are still waiting on some updated redistricting information from Mike Miller,” Wagner told WBTV. “All I can tell you right now is that we have a list of capital needs that cannot be met in the near future with the money available. We cannot continue to operate the number of facilities that we have. I am not arguing for or against a specific school. However, I can tell you that Faith was one of the schools that was identified by the capital committee from the very beginning. There are a couple others on that list as well. That data cannot just be ignored.”
Andrew Brown is planning to hold his meeting on Thursday night at 7:00 pm in the school auditorium.
