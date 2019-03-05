Man wanted for assault on a female, cutting off monitoring device in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte police say a man is wanted for multiple crimes including assault on a female and cutting off an electronic monitoring device Monday night.
According to CMPD, 26-year-old William Charles Clifton is wanted for assault on a female, communicating threats and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.
Clifton was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.
On Monday, police say Clifton tampered with his electronic monitor and was last known to be in the area of Grier’s Grove Road in Charlotte.
Clifton is described as standing 5′11″ and weighing 173 pounds.
Anyone with information on Clifton’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.
