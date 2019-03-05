Man accused of toting gun outside police headquarters in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A man seen carrying a gun outside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department headquarters in uptown Charlotte Tuesday afternoon was arrested, police say.
Police say 26-year-old DJ Raheem Greer showed up at police headquarters on East Trade Street with a gun in his waistband. It happened around 12:05 p.m. Police indicated that the gun was loaded.
This apparently isn’t the first time Greer was in this situation. Police say Greer showed up at CMPD police headquarters with a gun in his waistband the morning of January 7. Greer was asked to leave and was not arrested in that case.
“I don’t know what his mindset was behind that,” police said of Greer bringing a gun onto the property.
Tuesday, Greer was charged with possession of a weapon on city property.
Greer has since been banned from the property.
