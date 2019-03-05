Man accused of attempting to run over wife with car

Paynter was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, driving while impaired, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol in a passenger area of a vehicle, driving while license revoked, domestic assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and communicating threats.