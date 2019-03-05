Man accused of attempting to run over wife with car

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - A man accused of attempting to run his wife over is facing nearly a dozen charges.
Deputies say 49-year-old Gary Lee Paynter II attempted to run over his wife and other bystanders with his car outside a home on Ginger Street in Mooresville Friday. Paynter is also accused of pointing a gun at his wife before taking off in a silver Ford Mustang.
Deputies found the Mustang and attempted to stop Paynter, but say he continued driving towards Charlotte Highway. Officials did not chase Paynter due to weather and traffic conditions. Paynter was later found in the cul-de-sac on Rainforest Court and arrested.
“A search of Paynter’s Mustang revealed a .45 caliber handgun, a quantity of cocaine, drug paraphernalia and an open container of alcohol,” deputies say.
Paynter was taken to the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, driving while impaired, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, open container of alcohol in a passenger area of a vehicle, driving while license revoked, domestic assault with a deadly weapon, assault by pointing a gun, and communicating threats.
He was issued no bond on the domestic violence-related crimes and given a $12,500 secured bond on the other charges.
According to officials, Paynter has a criminal history.
