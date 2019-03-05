‘Just tell me what’s going on.’ Property owner says NCDOT not forthcomnig about construction delays

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Maybe it’s near your home or on your way to work, but if you’ve been driving around Charlotte recently, you’ve likely seen it - construction.
It slows things down and is a general nuisance when it’s in your way, so you count down the days until it’s cleared up.
Earl Carver has been doing that, too, but he says each time he counts down, the date to finish construction at Sugar Creek Bridge near his property gets pushed back.
But that’s not the most frustrating thing.
Carver says the worst part has been not being able to get answers from NCDOT, who is helping to manage the bridge project, about why the project has been delayed.
“I’m a property owner, tell me what’s going on,” said Earl Carver.
Carver has lived in Charlotte since the 1960s. He loves how his city has grown and when he heard about the Sugar Creek Bridge project, he thought it was a good idea.
“That is a very busy railroad crossing, one of the busiest in the state,” said Thompson.
Jen Thompson with NCDOT says the project started construction in September, 2016, and was initially projected to wrap up in September of 2018.
“It’s been a long, drawn out, complicated project for those who live here and property owners,” said Carver.
Carver says he’s frustrated by the changing timeline, but more than anything, just wants answers about what is going on with the project.
“I get the feeling that they are afraid if they give you an answer it will come back to bite them,” said Carver.
After hearing complaints from drivers and those who live near Sugar Creek and Redwood Avenue area, we went on your side to find answers about what is going on with the delays in the project.
“We also had quite a crazy weather year last year especially late last year with two hurricanes and a lot of record rainfall,” said Thompson.
Carver says he understands weather issues, but wishes NCDOT had communicated with him directly about that being a cause of the construction delays.
So when is the Sugar Creek Bridge projected to open now?
“As long as we don’t run into any unforeseen issues or any other unforeseen circumstances we could get the bridge open early next month to traffic,” said Thompson.
But what about Carver’s main concern, which was not getting any answers from NCDOT?
“Don’t keep me in the dark. At least communicated with me,” said Carver.
NCDOT says if you have a question about any transportation project, the best way to get an answer is to go to their site’s contact form, which you can access here.
“We want to be open and as helpful as possible," said Thompson, "so we want to hear from folks, definitely.”
