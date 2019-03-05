Hickory Police K9, Rony, unexpectedly passes away after five years on force

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Hickory Police Department announced the unexpected passing of a veteran K9 within their police force, Rony.
The police department broke the news on Facebook saying Rony would “be greatly missed!”
K9 Rony was “a great asset in many investigations and a true companion to his handler MPO C. Berry” according to the Facebook post by Hickory PD.
Rony understood commands in Dutch, as well as some German commands.
Hundreds of people have already interacted with the post on Facebook, sharing their condolences with the department.
K9 Rony and his handler, MPO Berry, were honored with being out in the community making a difference in July 2015 when they visited the PACE @ Home senior center.
During the monthly neighborhood meeting in March 2015, Officer Berry and his K-9 partner Rony, demonstrated their abilities by going on a hunt for previously hidden drugs within a building.
At the time the Hickory Police Department said they were “fortunate to have four canines to assist our officers perform their duties” in a Facebook post about the event.
The average K9 dog works for about eight years before they retire.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.