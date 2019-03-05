Firefighter describes rescue after man falls from Crowder’s Mountain

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - One man is recovering after falling 70 feet off the edge of Crowder’s Mountain. Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, Navas Delcis slipped near the edge of the mountain while posing for a picture, falling down 70 feet.
Gastonia Fire Batallion Chief Kerr Foy helped with the rescue, telling WBTV Delcis is expected to be okay.
“It’s a very unusual place for people to fall and survive,” he said.
He says Gastonia firefighters respond to at least a dozen cases where someone falls off Crowder’s Mountain every year, but this one was different.
"He was conscious and alert which was a surprise."
Navas Delcid hiked almost 2 miles up the Linwood Access trail in the rain. Chief Foy says the rescue efforts were simple once they figured out where he fell, but it takes time.
"Go up about 80 feet and then a couple hundred yards of rough terrain to get him to the ambulance."
In 2015, Stephanie Anderson was not as lucky. She fell off the mountain and died, also trying to take a picture.
“Part of the draw to the mountain is it doesn’t have fences and it doesn’t have barriers,” Chief Foy said.
It means climbers have to be cautious.
“I come to climb so risk management is part of what I think about,” climber Matt Wilson said.
But he says safety is not on everyone's mind.
“They will be walking and trying to get over my safety gear that’s keeping me on the edge as I set things up," he said.
Others say people just don't take this mountain seriously.
“Because we’re so close to the city a lot of people are like oh, I’m gonna try to be outdoorsy today and it’s not something that they go in prepared for," climber Liz Farnham said.
We reached out to the State Park Office and Ranger Pharr tells us they have the appropriate signage put up to warn hikers to stay on the designated trails. He says putting up guard rails would require cutting into rock, something they don’t have plans to do anytime soon.
According to records, the case is still under investigation by the Gastonia Police Department.
