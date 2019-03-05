Donations being accepted to help with prom dresses for students

KANNAPOLIS, NC (WBTV) - A local real estate company is helping students at a local high school to be able to attend the prom in style.
Leigh Brown and Associates, Re/Max Executive is sponsoring a program for dress, accessory donations. The 2020 Prom Closet will benefit students at A.L. Brown High School.
New or gently used, cleaned dresses are being accepted. All sizes of shoes, dress, purses, and accessories are being accepted.
Donations may be dropped off in Harrisburg in the Town Center at Percent Tap House, or in Concord at the Re/Max Executive office at 24 Cabarrus Avenue East.
