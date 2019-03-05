Cool weather continues before warmer, and wetter conditions toward the weekend

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The cool weather continues! Temps will be running around 15 degrees below average through the day on Wednesday. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 20s. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 40s.
It should be dry though. Thursday will be dry too – but highs will rebound to the mid 50s.
By Friday, the day should start out dry but rain chances increase for the second half. Highs will still be in the mid 50s. (The average high is now 60°.)
The weekend looks to be warmer. Highs both days will be in the 60s. Rain chances will increase late Saturday… could be heavy overnight and the heaviest rain will wrap up on Sunday morning.
Have a good evening!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
