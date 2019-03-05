Chilly temperatures through Wednesday with rain to the south of the viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Good Tuesday morning! Grab those sweaters and jackets, temperatures are much chillier this morning, compared to the last few days. Most areas in the WBTV metro area have seen temperatures drop into the low and mid thirties this morning. There is a stripe of rain south of us around Columbia to Florence, this stretches east to the Carolina coastline. On the northern extent of this line… precipitation is falling in the form of snow.
This swath of precipitation will quickly slide to the east and exit the Carolina coast later this afternoon.
Good News: We are dry here across the WBTV viewing area through early Friday.
Bad News: Much colder the next few days. Overnight lows will fall into the low and mid-twenties. Afternoon high temperatures will hover in the mid forties on Wednesday… with gradually warming temperatures climbing into the mid-fifties Thursday and Friday.
Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts. I think most of us would agree that we were in need of a little dry spell, and it looks like it will last until early Friday.
Heading into Friday night and the weekend, the weather pattern will once again become much more active. For Friday night and Saturday, I think we’ll experience mainly light and scattered rain showers. Heavier rain and possible thunderstorms return to the forecast for the Sunday time-frame. Early indications are that strong to severe storms are a possibility on Sunday afternoon.
Behind the front, we’ll dry out nicely as we head back to work on Monday.
Have a great Tuesday!
Meteorologist Chris Larson
