Chilly temperatures through Wednesday with rain to the south of the viewing area

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Good Tuesday morning! Grab those sweaters and jackets, temperatures are much chillier this morning, compared to the last few days. Most areas in the WBTV metro area have seen temperatures drop into the low and mid thirties this morning. There is a stripe of rain south of us around Columbia to Florence, this stretches east to the Carolina coastline. On the northern extent of this line… precipitation is falling in the form of snow.