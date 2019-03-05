Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy addresses Cornelius town leaders after concerns over speed enforcement operation

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Officials from the Town of Cornelius announced Monday afternoon that an extra item would be added to the agenda for the Monday night meeting of the Cornelius Board of Commissioners.
According to the notice from the town, commissioners would be hearing from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office regarding concerns over a recent speed enforcement operation.
During the meeting, Chief Deputy Rodney Collins took to the podium to explain the operation in question.
He said the deputies were out clocking speeders on Jetton Road during a two-hour window on Sunday, Feb. 17. Collins said the average speed clocked during the operation on Jetton Road was 10 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.
“We want to make sure that people understand when we conduct these speed enforcement operations, they are simply about public safety,” said Collins.
He also explained to the Cornelius town leaders that there is no place in the county that is off-limits for deputies to conduct speed operations.
“By no means was this targeted at a specific group. It was taken in a high traffic area that has known history of fatalities, high incidents of crashes, and speeding,” said Collins.
He said conducting speed enforcement operations was nothing new for the sheriff’s office.
Collins said part of the issue was that town leaders in Cornelius had not been given a heads up that deputies would be clocking speeders.
He told the commissioners that in the future, the deputies would communicate with the police and town leaders in Cornelius prior to any operations taking place.
The town leaders seemed satisfied with the explanation given by Collins and said they looked forward to hearing from Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden in the near future.
