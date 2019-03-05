Butler High students assemble life-saving, pricey “Stop The Bleed” kits

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -“We can help people and possibly save a life," says Avery Rabon, a junior at the Butler High Academy of Health Sciences.
For Academy of Health Sciences students, and teachers, at Butler High School, these zip lock bags full of items are much more than just objects. They’re life-saving materials that have been a long time coming.
“We’ve been working on the program for the last three years," says Mary Heston, Director of Health Sciences.
They’re called “Stop the Bleed” kits, and through a partnership with Novant Health, students have been learning techniques and using tools found in them. Elevation Church of Matthews purchased and donated $2,500 worth of supplies to make the kits.
“Some of the things in these kits cost almost $700," says Annah Morrison a senior at the school.
“In the event of a traumatic blood loss situation we have the tools to save a life," says Heston.
Butler High experienced one of those situations this past fall, when former Butler student Jatwan Cuffie shot and killed 16 year old student Bobby McKeithen. Heston says during situations involving trauma or significant blood loss, time is everything if you have the tools to stop bleeding properly.
“Within 5 minutes, they can survive," says Heston.
The Stop the Bleed kits have those tools.
“Medical gloves, tourniquet, compression bandage, hemostatic bandage, instruction sheet.”
Each of the 150 classrooms at Butler will be stocked with a kit.
“A bystander could actually help in these situations. Because instead of just calling 911 ,you could call 911 and actually help because 911 isn’t actually there, the EMT might not be there in enough time and with this you can take matters into your own hands and potentially save a life," says Morrison.
