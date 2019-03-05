The Art of Injury Prevention and Athletic Training exhibit at ClearWater Studios in Concord March 10

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - ClearWater Artist Studios, in partnership with the North Carolina Athletic Trainers’ Association, will present The Art of Injury Prevention and Athletic Training, an athletic training and sports medicine photographic and illustrated art exhibition.
The photographs were commissioned to draw attention to approaches for best practices in preventing sudden death and catastrophic injury in athletics in North Carolina. The idea is to utilize art for a series of educational posters to achieve this goal.
The exhibit will be displayed in the Community Room/ Second Gallery at Clearwater Artist Studios with an opening reception Sunday, March 10 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
The reception is a free public event will feature the photographer and the ballerina as featured in the photos. For additional details, see clearwaterartists.com or call 704-784-9535.
