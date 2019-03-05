In an unpredictable Big South Conference, Winthrop feels they have a shot to win it all

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - The Winthrop Eagles enter the Big South tournament not playing their best basketball as they have lost 3 of their last 4 games. But in a regular season that had a lot of teams tied for high spots in the conference standings, anyone has a shot at winning this tournament.
How crazy was the regular season in this league?
Campbell and Radford tied for the league title, but the Camels will get the top seed because they swept the Highlanders in the regular season series.
Winthrop and Gardner-Webb tied for 3rd place but the Eagles are seeded 3rd because they went 1-2 against Campbell and Radford while GW went 0-2.
Then there was a 4 way tie for 5th in the league standings between Presbyterian, High Point, Charleston Southern, and Hampton.
All the teams mentioned had winning records in conference play so this tournament is truly going to be wide open.
Opening round games will be played at the home court of the higher seeds. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played at Campbell on Thursday and Friday. The championship game will be played at the home of the highest seeded remaining team.
Winthrop will play their quarterfinal game Thursday at 2 p.m. against the winner of USC Upstate at Charleston Southern.
