Winner claims $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission announced Monday the winner of the $1.5 billion jackpot from the Oct. 23 Mega Millions drawing.
The winner, who has elected to remain anonymous, has chosen the cash option of a one-time payment of $877,784,124.
This is the largest jackpot to a single winner in United States history.
The winner had until April 19 to claim the big prize.
“We are delighted that the winner is a South Carolinian and has come forward to claim this remarkable prize. We offer sincere congratulations and are very happy that one of our South Carolina retailers, KC Mart in Simpsonville, will receive $50,000 for selling the claimed winning ticket. The State of South Carolina will benefit from $61 million that will be collected in income taxes from the winner. We respect the winner’s decision to remain anonymous, and we will honor the winner’s wishes,” Hogan Brown, the Commission’s Executive Director, stated.
According to a news release from the South Carolina Lottery, the winner marvels at how every decision made that day brought the winner to the store, at that very moment, to make the Quick Pick Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase. The winner even allowed a fellow customer to make a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase in front of the winner while in line at the store. A simple act of kindness led to an amazing outcome.
