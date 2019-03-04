Some peaches blooming, deep freeze looming

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - In a winter season with plenty of warm weather, it’s no surprise that crops have started to grow in farm country.
In Lincoln County, blackberry bushes are starting to green-up and strawberry plants are getting big. The early growth on those two crops likely won’t be an issue with cold temperatures on the way.
Peaches, on the other hand, could be affected.
“We are about two weeks early on them,” said grower Jeff Crotts.
The early variety peaches are now in full bloom. That’s not good news, he says, with temperatures in the low 20s expected by midweek on at least two mornings. At this stage, those blooms, and the peaches the trees could produce this year, are in jeopardy, said Crotts.
The good news, he says, is that most of the peach varieties he grows are still in a tight-bud phase and can withstand some cold weather and all the apple trees are still a long ways away from blooming. Crotts says the cold weather, as destructive as it could be, may, in fact, be welcome.
The dip in temperature could slow down or temporarily stop the growth in all the crops.
“It might put everything back on schedule,” he said.
There is no way to tell yet what kind of damage could result from the early morning freezes that are expected.
“It’s all about what the good Lord wants us to have.”
