Seacat Powers Men’s Basketball Past Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. – Hunter Seacat poured in a career-high 16 points as Appalachian State men's basketball recorded a 90-80 victory at Louisiana on Sunday afternoon.
Seacat went 7-of-11 (63.6 percent) from the field and added eight rebounds (four offensive).
Ronshad Shabazz tallied a team-high 20 points, including a perfect 8-of-8 mark from the free throw line, and five rebounds. With four made field goals, Shabazz now has 699 field goals made in his career and is just two baskets shy of becoming the program's all-time leader.
Justin Forrest added 13 points and Tyrell Johnson finished with 15 points and three rebounds in a reserve role.
Isaac Johnson added 10 points and eight rebounds and Adrian Delph finished with nine points and four rebounds.
The Mountaineers used 15-4 run to open 23-13 lead, capped off by a trey from Shabazz, with 10:47 left in the opening half. The Black and Gold pushed its lead to as large as 12 points at 30-18, but a late surge by the Ragin' Cajuns trimmed the Mountaineer lead to 41-37 at the break.
Early in the second half, App State used a quick 5-0 spurt to build a 54-45 lead with 14:53 remaining. The Mountaineers expanded their lead to 16 points at 68-52 thanks to an 10-0 run with 8:18 left to play.
Louisiana chipped away at the Mountaineer lead and trimmed the App State lead to 78-71 with 2:56 left in the game, but Forrest drew a foul on the next possession and drained both free throws to push the Mountaineer lead back to nine.
Louisiana continued to chip away at the App State lead and a trey from P.J. Hardy cut the Mountaineer advantage to 83-78. Isaac Johnson was fouled on the next possession and drained both free throws to push the edge back to 85-78 with 56 seconds to go.
App State got another stop and Isaac Johnson was fouled again. He stepped to the line and hit both free throws to give the Black and Gold a nine-point lead and put the game away.
JaKeenan Gant had 23 points and 15 rebounds to pace the Ragin' Cajuns. Hardy added 16 points and six rebounds and Cedric Russell chipped in with 14 points.
The Mountaineers shot 46.8 percent (29-of-62) from the field and limited Louisiana to just 41.8 percent (28-of-67).
Appalachian State will return to Boone for its final two games of the regular season. App State will host Troy on Thursday evening at 7 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday against South Alabama.
