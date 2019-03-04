Seacat Powers Men’s Basketball Past Louisiana

Appalachian State will return to Boone for its final two games of the regular season. App State will host Troy on Thursday evening at 7 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday against South Alabama. Both games can be seen on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Appalachian Sports Network from Learfield IMG College. Single game tickets are on sale and can be purchased by clicking here or by contacting the Appalachian State ticket office at 828-262-2079.