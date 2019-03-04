Road work coming to US 29 in Concord this week

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Contract crews for the N.C. Department of Transportation will shift traffic this weekend on U.S. 29 North in Concord where two bridges over the Rocky River are being replaced. The traffic shift is needed so crews can prepare to demolish the existing northbound bridge.
To safely perform the work, U.S. 29 North will be closed at Bruton Smith Boulevard, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8. A signed detour will be in place from Bruton Smith Boulevard to Weddington Road and Pitts School Road, returning to U.S. 29.
The detour will be in place until 6 a.m. Monday, March 11. Depending on weather conditions, work may be completed earlier.
Motorists are encouraged to pay attention when approaching the work zone, obey the posted speed limit, follow posted detours, and allow extra time to reach their destinations safely.
