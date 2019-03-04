Report: Carolina Beach among most affordable beaches, Wrightsville Beach among most expensive

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Carolina Beach was ranked as one of the most affordable beaches in the country while Wrightsville Beach was listed as one of the most expensive in HomeToGo’s annual Beach Price Index.
Carolina Beach finished 21st in the ranking of HomeToGo’s 50 most-popular beach destinations in the U.S. for 2019 based on search volume.
Wrightsville Beach was ranked as the 12th most expensive beach in the rankings and the most expensive in the state.
HomeToGo based the rankings on the prices for the following items:
- Parking
- Sunscreen
- A bottle of water
- A portion of fish tacos
- A beer
- A cocktail
- Accommodation for one night
Ocean Isle Beach was ranked 28th on the list.
