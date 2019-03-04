Record breaking regular season sets the tone for Queens post season run

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It is often said, don’t question the heart of a champion. Which is why we shouldn’t really be surprised the Queens men’s basketball team set a program record for the most wins in a regular season, even though they only had 1 starter back.
“They just fight,” said Queens head coach Bart Lundy. “We are probably undersized at every position. They just find a way to scrap and claw and fight.”
To have an appreciation for this team’s heart, you have to know the break down of last year’s team and what they lost. The 2017-18 team had 4 players who are currently playing professional basketball this season. It is arguably the best Royals team ever as they won 26 games in the regular season (the previous Queens record) and made it to the Division II Final Four.
This version of the Royals not only had just one starter back but battled numerous injures, but still won 27 regular season games and claimed the regular season title in the South Atlantic Conference for the first time in program history.
With a record breaking regular season behind them, it is now time to turn their focus to the South Atlantic Conference tournament.
At 27-3 overall and 19-1 in conference play and ranked #9 in the nation, you might think this team would be a little overconfident but that one conference loss was to Lenoir-Rhyne at home. Margins of victory against Anderson, Newberry, and Carson-Newman were 4 points or less. The Royals also had to go to overtime to beat Catawba so Queens knows winning the tournament title won’t be easy.
