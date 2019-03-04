Paramedic faces multiple lawsuits alleging he abused patients in ambulance

Jane Doe #1: The first plaintiff is a resident of George County who has a history of mental health issues. The complaint against Walley states she attempted suicide by overdose on Sept. 15, 2018, and was being taken by ASAP from George County to Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula. The complaint states Walley and an unidentified female paramedic were on-duty in the ambulance at the time. The woman was driving while Walley was in the back of the ambulance, according to the victim. During the course of that transport, the victim said Walley sexually assaulted her.