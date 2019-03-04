Pair charged with multiple drug offenses following Statesville traffic stop

STATESVILLE, NC (WBTV) - A routine traffic stop in Statesville led to a driver and his passenger being placed under arrest and charged with a variety of different drug-related offenses.
Matthew Paul Houston, 35, was driving a vehicle that was pulled over by local law enforcement at the intersection of E. Broad Street and North Trade Street on February 21.
After processing the driver’s information, officers determined that Houston had an outstanding warrant for absconding a previous probation agreement and was placed under arrest. The female passenger in the vehicle initially provided a false identity to the officer’s but after discovering that she was Candida Dawn Bernard, 41, officers also determined that she had an outstanding warrant related to a previous probation agreement as well.
A further search of the two led to police discovering marijuana in Houston’s possession and methamphetamine with Bernard. The two were then taken into custody and transferred to the Iredell County Detention Center.
Houston has been charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bernard was charged with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor resisting an officer along with charges related to her outstanding warrant.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.