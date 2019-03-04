Oregon man stranded in the snow says he survived on taco sauce packets

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (WBTV) - An Oregon man says he survived off of taco sauce packets while stuck in his car in the snow for five days, according to Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Taylor, who had been reported missing Thursday, was found by a snowmobile rider Friday. Along with his dog, the man was found inside of a SUV that had been stuck in the snow.
Taylor told officials he had became stuck in the snow after traveling up FS Road 40 in Oregon. He awoke Monday morning in his car to even more snow and after a failed attempt to walk for help due to the deep snow, he returned to his SUV.
Taylor says he stayed warm over the next few days by periodically starting his SUV and eating a few taco sauce packets as food.
Known to enjoy off-roading, deputies say Taylor did not have his cellphone on him and was last seen getting gas.
