Mostly sunny skies after a wash-out on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Behind last night’s rainy front, today will be breezy and cool under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon readings around the Charlotte area will be in the low 50s, but won’t make it out of the 40s in the foothills with 30s in the mountains. Most neighborhoods will fall below freezing tonight and that trend will continue for several more nights before we slide upward toward the end of the week.