Mostly sunny skies after a wash-out on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Behind last night’s rainy front, today will be breezy and cool under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon readings around the Charlotte area will be in the low 50s, but won’t make it out of the 40s in the foothills with 30s in the mountains. Most neighborhoods will fall below freezing tonight and that trend will continue for several more nights before we slide upward toward the end of the week.
As for highs, Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s, well below average for the first week of March, but at least it’ll be dry!
As high pressure moves offshore, we’ll inch back up into the 50s Thursday and Friday as moisture gradually increases as well. As for rain, there’s a small chance for a shower Friday, as a warm front attempts to move north through the region, with low shower chances continuing as we warm into the 60s on Saturday. The best chance for rain – maybe even a few rumbles of thunder – looks to come on Sunday.
Hope you have a great week!
Meteorologist Al Conklin
