Man stands on corner to help reunite lost dog with owner

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A dog has been reunited with its family after a viewer sent WBTV a picture of a man standing on the corner trying to find the owner.
Jason Gasparik, the man seen in the picture, was standing on the corner of Ballantyne Commons Parkway and Rea Road with a sign saying “Do you know this lost dog?” The dog who had been temporarily renamed Roxy could be seen standing beside him in the picture.
Gasparik posted updates and says he found Roxy Friday around 11 p.m. after it turned out she had went missing midday Thursday. The owner who is partially immobilized due to a severe back injury was limited in searching for the lost dog.
Gasparik says he connected with Roxy’s owner through a woman who noticed the dog on social media. The two met up Sunday and Roxy was returned.
WBTV posted the picture on Facebook on Sunday which has since been shared almost 200 times.
