Man arrested after assaulting woman, pointing firearm at others in Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON, NC (WBTV) - A Shelby man is in custody after assaulting a female and brandishing a firearm before fleeing the scene in Lincolnton.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call about an assault at a residence on Johnstown Road on February 21 and found a female victim with a laceration on her head at the scene. The victim was treated by medics and initial reports indicated that there had been an argument at the house which led to the injury.
Buddy Weeks, 33, is reported to have gotten into an argument with another individual at the residence and at one point during the argument the female victim had been pushed to the ground, causing a firearm to fall out of her holster. Witnesses stated that Weeks proceeded to pick up the gun and strike the victim on the head with it before attempting to flee.
Another resident in the home tried to prevent Weeks’ car from exiting but the suspect pointed a gun at him and Weeks and a female passenger managed to leave.
On March 4, detectives arrested Weeks and charged him with felony common law robbery, felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy, misdemeanor resist/delay/obstruct a public officer, misdemeanor possession of a controlled Schedule II substance and misdemeanor communicating threats.
Weeks is currently being held on secured bond at the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center.
