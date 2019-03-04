1 killed, 1 injured in two-vehicle crash in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Charlotte late Sunday night.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened on Gibbon Road at Garvin Drive around 11 p.m.
One person was pronounced dead and the other person was taken to the hospital by Medic with a non-life-threatening injury.
CMPD is investigating the fatal crash and no further information was released.
