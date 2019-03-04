Heavy rain moves out of Charlotte, surrounding areas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The rain Sunday evening was in and out right on schedule, leaving some areas with over three quarters of an inch of rain. Although there were 28 different tornado reports across Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina Sunday evening the WBTV-viewing area was spared the worst of that.
As the rain continues to exit there will likely be areas of fog developing overnight with temperatures falling into the 30s.
The mountains will fall into the 20s where there could even be some snow showers with the final wrap-around moisture.
A First Alert was issued earlier as the heavy rain impacted Charlotte and surrounding areas in North and South Carolina Sunday evening.
Around 6:45 p.m., a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Chesterfield County until 7:30 p.m.
Other than the fog, we’re cleared out by Monday morning.
It will be another breezy start to the week with cooler air on the move.
Temps Monday will be in the low 50s, but won’t make it out of the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday with lows in the 20s. This is a bit below average for the first week of March, but at least it’ll be dry!
