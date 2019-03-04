Deputies investigating death of 16-year-old in York County

YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A 16 year old who died after being found unconscious at a York County home Thursday has prompted a death investigation.
Deputies say they were called to a home in the 3100 block of Chapman Circle in Rock Hill after the teen girl was found not breathing.
“The preliminary investigation found three teenage girls were provided, and consumed alcohol prior to the victims’ death,” deputies said.
Kelly Nicole Hedrick, 28, was charged was charged with three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three counts of transferring alcohol to a minor. She was also later charged with involuntary manslaughter as a result of the 16-year-old’s death.
“This tragic death is the worst-case scenario and why we implore those who are more mature and of legal age to not provide alcohol to minors,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.
The case is under investigation.
