Crowders Mountain climber falls 70 feet down a wall while taking pictures

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two climbers were taking pictures near the lookout on Crowders Mountain when one of the climbers lost balance, and fell approximately 70 feet down the wall according to Gastonia Fire Marshal Chris Stowe.
Rescue personnel from the Gastonia Fire Department and Gaston Emergency Medical Services responded to a call on Crowders Mountain around 8:00 a.m. Friday morning.
The caller, a member of a walking group that frequently comes to the mountain, reported that the man had been at the ‘peak of Crowders, where the steps are’, and noted that conditions were very slick and visibility was low at the time due to fog. ‘He should not have been standing over there today.'
The area is near the lookout area of the mountain, also known as its climbing wall.
Crews ascended the mountain to reach the climber and provide emergency medical care according to the Fire Marshal. The climber was then carried 100 feet up the side of the climbing wall, and then another 400 yards to be transported down the mountain.
The climber was then transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries according to the media release.
13 fire department personnel responded to the call, with no injuries reported.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.