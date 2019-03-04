Chilly days ahead this week, but at least we’re staying dry

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There's been a noticeable chill in the air today as temps have struggled to make it out of the 40s for many areas, and the mountains haven't made it out of the 20s!
In addition to that, stubborn clouds and a north breeze have kept it feeling cool. Temps tonight fall below freezing, and tomorrow should be a similar afternoon with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s under partly cloudy skies.
We stay chilly through midweek, although at least by Wednesday more sun will return. However, temps will still remain below average before finally returning to the 50s by Thursday.
As far as rain chances this week, overall they're pretty low. A weak warm front may product some widely scattered showers for Friday, but that coverage right now is only around 30%. Saturday appears dry between the fronts, before the cool front swings through Sunday offering up what appears to be the best chance of rain (and possibly storms) over the next week.
Have a great evening!
- Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases
