Charlotte 49ers defeated UTEP, 68-58, On Senior Day

Press release provided by Charlotter 49ers Athletics.
Charlotte, N.C. – Behind three double-figure scorers led by Jon Davis’s 21 points and a 16-0 second half run, the Charlotte 49ers (7-20, C-USA: 4-12) defeated the UTEP Miners (8-19, C-USA: 3-13), 68-58, on Senior Day in Halton Arena.
Davis scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half. Davis also dished out five assists with three steals. Cooper Robb scored 16 points including connecting on three three-point field goals to go along with six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Jaylan McGill scored 10 points. Malik Martin added seven points with six rebounds and three assists to the 49ers efforts.
The first half went back and forth with several lead changes for the first eight minutes of the game. With the 49ers trailing 15-14 with 12:21 on the clock, UTEP scored eight straight points taking a 23-14. The 49ers were able to cut UTEP’s lead to four points in the first half but that would be a close as Charlotte would get in the first half. UTEP led 33-25 at the half.
Charlotte scored 10 of the second half’s first 12 points cutting UTEP’s lead to 37-35 at the 16:33 mark of the second half. UTEP pushed their lead to six points. Then, 49ers went on a 7-0 run taking a 44-43 lead when Dravon Mangum scored inside with 10:56 on the clock. With the score tied at 48 with 8:42 on the clock, the 49ers went on a 16-0 run taking control of the game. Bo Blight, Martin, Davis, Mangum and Robb scored during the 49ers run.
From Coach Sanchez – “Senior Day is a special day. I have been encouraging the guys all week as well to think about today to reflect and enjoy it. We will enjoy it more with a W. Jon and Jailan deserve to enjoy today this way. I am happy to be a part of their journey and to share their Senior Day with a victory.”
From Jon Davis – “Our second half run started with our defense. It started with our defense and everything built from there. Once we got our defense straight, we got out in transition and got to the free throw line. We did a good job attacking them.”
NOTABLE
Davis - Jon Davis recorded his 93rd career double-figure scoring game and the 48th 20-plus points scoring game of his career with his 21 points. With his five assists, Davis has now dished out 98 assists this season.
Robb In Double-Figures – Cooper Robb’s 16 points is a season-high. He has now recorded five double-figure scoring games this season.
McGill In Double-Figures – Jaylan McGill has now recorded four double-figure scoring games with his 10-point performance.
Points In The Paint – For the 10th time this season, the 49ers outscored their opponent on points in the paint. Charlotte finished the game with a 34-26 advantage on points in the paint.
Bench Points – Behind scoring from Bo Blight and Dravon Mangum, who each scored six points, the 49ers finished the game with a 12-4 advantage on bench points.
Next Game – Charlotte plays Rice in Halton Arena in their final home game of the season this Wednesday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
