WBTV’s Steve Crump receives Emmy for documentary on Orangeburg Massacre

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump received a Regional Emmy Award in February for a documentary remembering the tragic events of the Orangeburg Massacre in South Carolina.
Crump, along with WBTV photojournalist Kevin Marlow received the Emmy in the historical documentary category for the 2018 documentary “Orangeburg 50 Years Later.”
The Emmy was awarded to the documentary by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences during the awards ceremony held Feb. 16.
Crump and Marlow started working on the documentary in 2017. It aired in 2018.
In the documentary, Crump takes a look at the Orangeburg community’s development since 1968, the year when three students were killed and 28 others were injured when troopers opened fire on protesters following racial conflict over African American college students who wanted to integrate what was then an all-white bowling alley.
Crump, who has taken a medical leave of absence, returned to Morning Break on March 1 to share his diagnosis of colon cancer during Colon Cancer Awareness Month.
During Morning Break, Crump announced he plans to return to the television screen and put his reporter hat back on part time before the end of March.
Everyone at WBTV and those in the community congratulate Crump on his Emmy award and continue to send him their well wishes.
