Virginia Union Captures Back-To-Back CIAA Tournament Titles

After Fayetteville State opened the game on a 6-0, the Panthers took control in the second quarter on both ends of the court. VUU’s defense limited the Broncos to just two field goals, and their offense knocked down 11 of 18 shots, shooting 61% to outscore Fayetteville State 33-5. The Panthers would display the same effort in the second half, and never let the Broncos get within more than 19 points.