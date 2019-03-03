Virginia Union Captures Back-To-Back CIAA Tournament Titles

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Virginia Union defeated Fayetteville State 75-41 to capture back-to-back CIAA Championships.
After Fayetteville State opened the game on a 6-0, the Panthers took control in the second quarter on both ends of the court. VUU’s defense limited the Broncos to just two field goals, and their offense knocked down 11 of 18 shots, shooting 61% to outscore Fayetteville State 33-5. The Panthers would display the same effort in the second half, and never let the Broncos get within more than 19 points.
Shareka McNeill scored a game-high 37 points on her way to breaking the CIAA Tournament scoring record with 134 points overall for the 2019 tournament. McNeill also earned tournament MVP honors.
With the win, the Panthers receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament.
