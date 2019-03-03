Two hospitalized after fight breaks out in Epicentre hotel

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - An after-hours fight at the AC Hotel in the Epicentre resulted in two people being hospitalized, including one facing multiple weapons charges as a result.
CMPD reports that the confrontation took place inside of an elevator at the hotel and involved two victims and a suspect who was not a guest at the establishment at the time.
During the confrontation, the suspect produced a firearm and in the ensuing struggle, shot one of the victims as well as himself in the leg.
Both individuals were transported to the hospital after MEDIC and off-duty officers arrived at the scene. The suspect will be charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after being discharged.
No further information has been released at this time.
