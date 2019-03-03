Two charged in murder of popular waitress in 2016 deadly home invasion to go on trial this week

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - Two people charged in a deadly home invasion that took the life of a popular waitress at a Salisbury restaurant will go on trial this week.
On May 24, 2016, police were called to a shooting and home invasion at 38-year-old Lacynda Diane Feimster’s apartment, located in the 300 block of Crown Point Drive.
Feimster was a well-known waitress at O’Charley’s restaurant.
Daniel Real Albarran, 31, of Salisbury, and Sindy Lina Abbitt, 33, were charged with murder and are being held without bond in the Rowan Detention Center.
When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Lacynda Diane Feimster dead inside her home. At the time, Feimster’s brother says she celebrated one of her four children’s birthdays earlier that day.
A second person at the home was hit in the face with a weapon. That person was taken to Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center, treated and released.
Jury selection is expected to begin this week in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court.
