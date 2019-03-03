South Pointe falls to North Augusta in the South Carolina AAAA girls state title game

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTV) - North Augusta beats South Pointe 50-39 to win their third straight AAAA girls state basketball championship.
Both teams came out tight in the early going but the Lady Jackets went down low to Kiana Lee to grab the early lead. She scored 11 of her 12 points in the first half.
Meanwhile, South Pointe only shot 16% in the first half. They only scored 5 points in the first quarter and 7 in the second quarter and trailed 28-12 at halftime and that slow start doomed the Lady Stallions.
Sierra McCullough led South Pointe as she had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. The only other South Pointe player in double figures was Scarlett Gilmore as she had 12 points.
North Augusta had 3 players in double figures. Mya Burns had 12 points and J’Mani Ingram had 17 to go along with Lee’s 12.
South Pointe never led in the game and North Augusta would take their largest lead of 20 in the second half as the outcome was never in doubt.
South Pointe finishes the season at 23-5.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.