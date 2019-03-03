Rowan Chamber march breakfast to showcase agri-business

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce “Salute to Agri-business” is scheduled for Thurs., March 21, 7:15 a.m. at the West End Plaza in conjunction with the Power in Partnership breakfast meeting. NOTE VENUE CHANGE for March PIP only: West End Plaza Event Center (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd W.)
The key-note speaker is Linda Andrews with the North Carolina Farm Bureau Federation. Andrews is the National Legislative Director for the Farm Bureau. In this role, she serves as an advocate for North Carolina agriculture and rural communities both locally and nationally.
Prior to joining the Farm Bureau’s staff, she served as a volunteer leader in several organizations. A graduate of the UNC-Wilmington, Andrews and her family reside on their century family farm in Harnett County.
This special event is brought to you by the Chamber’s Agri-business Committee and the Rowan County Extension Office. The breakfast will feature Rowan-grown products with farm fresh eggs, Patterson Farm jams and jellies, liver mush and more!
The dates for the remaining 2019 series are: April 18 (Health Care); and, May 16 (Leadership Rowan Graduation). The PIP series will take a break in the summer and begin again on Sept. 19; Oct. 17; Nov. 21; and, Dec. 19.
Please join us for this upcoming breakfast. If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome; however, the deadline is Mon., March 18 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members.
The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program. Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.
Rowan County farmers are admitted free and should confirm their attendance with Amy-Lynn Albertson amy_albertson@ncsu.edu or 704.216.8970.
