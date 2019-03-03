Police searching for man wanted in Rowan Co. murder case, believe he is armed

Hayden Scott Godair
March 3, 2019 at 11:53 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 12:00 PM

WOODLEAF, NC (WBTV) - A man believed to be responsible for fatally shooting a teenager in Woodleaf early Sunday morning has yet to be located by authorities.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to find Hayden Godair, 25, after obtaining a warrant for his arrest in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old victim.

Deputies first responded to calls about a shooting at around 1:00 a.m. on Sunday and upon arriving at the scene on Cone Drive, found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead after live-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Initial reports indicated that the suspect who had shot the victim had fled before police arrived.

Godair has a lengthy criminal history and is believed to still be in possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or the location of Hayden Godair are asked to contact Lt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687, Detective Ollie Greene (704) 216-8686 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

This remains an active investigation and no further information has been released at this time.

