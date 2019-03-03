Man accused of punching women, trying to steal their cars in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police arrested a man who they say assaulted two women and tried to steal their cars in Charlotte Saturday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 41-year-old Eugene Hazen was charged with two counts of common law robbery and two counts of assault on a female.
Police say the two robberies happened Saturday.
Around 2:30 p.m., Hazen allegedly approached a 61-year-old woman in the parking lot of a CVS on South Boulevard. He reportedly attempted to steal her car, but was unable to.
During the incident, police say he repeatedly punched the woman in the face. She was taken to the hospital by MEDIC to be treated for her injuries.
Around 4:30 p.m., Hazen allegedly approached a 39-year-old woman in the parking lot of the State Employees Credit Union on East 3rd Street where he tried to steal her car.
When he demanded her keys, the woman refused to give them to him so police say he also punched her repeatedly in the face and physically took the keys from her.
However, he was unable to drive the vehicle as it had a manual transmission.
This woman was also taken to the hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.
CMPD Officers, including a K-9 Team, were able to track and locate Hazen a short time after the second robbery.
He was found under a tractor trailer in the loading dock area of the Target on Metropolitan Drive.
He was arrested without incident and has been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Intake Center.
This case remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
