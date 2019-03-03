Pair escape after neighbor breaks into Claremont home, sets kitchen aflame

CLAREMONT, NC (WBTV) -The residents of a Claremont home escaped a hostage situation Sunday morning after a neighbor broke into their house and started a fire in their kitchen, forcing them to barricade themselves in a bedroom and flee through a window.
The Catawba County Special Tactic and Response Team, along with Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies, were dispatched to a house on Rock Barn Road at 6:35 a.m. after receiving a call about an active breaking and entering.
The callers reported that they believed the individual who entered the home to be armed and had locked themselves in a bedroom while he had begun to start a fire inside the residence.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies placed Eric Michael Deal, 38, into custody. Deal was later charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, one count of first degree burglary, one count of first degree arson and two counts of first degree kidnapping.
No further information has been released at this time.
