Job Fair for Concord Parks & Recreation coming on Tuesday

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Are you or someone you know looking for seasonal employment this coming summer? Concord Parks and Recreation is now hiring for a variety of seasonal positions in preparation for summer aquatics, camps, and programs.
Positions with a range of education and experience requirements are available, including employment opportunities perfect for students.
A job fair will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Hartsell Recreation Center, where you can learn about open lifeguard, camp leader, camp head leader, and center leader positions and complete an application on-site.
Visit the Concord Careers Portal to get started and learn more, or call 704-920-5600.
