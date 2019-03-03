Job Fair for Concord Parks & Recreation coming on Tuesday

By David Whisenant | March 3, 2019 at 6:10 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 6:10 PM

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Are you or someone you know looking for seasonal employment this coming summer? Concord Parks and Recreation is now hiring for a variety of seasonal positions in preparation for summer aquatics, camps, and programs.

Positions with a range of education and experience requirements are available, including employment opportunities perfect for students.

A job fair will be held on Tuesday, March 5, from 4-7 p.m. at Hartsell Recreation Center, where you can learn about open lifeguard, camp leader, camp head leader, and center leader positions and complete an application on-site.

Visit the Concord Careers Portal to get started and learn more, or call 704-920-5600.

