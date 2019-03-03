Former Charlotte City Council member, mayoral candidate Kenny Smith not running for NC-9 house seat

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Former Charlotte City Council member and mayoral candidate Kenny Smith announced that he will not be entering the race for the open seat in North Carolina’s 9th district.
Smith made the announcement on social media Sunday afternoon.
He cited the timing saying it was not ideal for his family or work commitments.
“Running for office is dictated by when opportunity and timing intersect. Unfortunately, the 2019 Special Election isn’t the right time for me due to family and work commitments,” Smith said.
Last week, former Governor Pat McCrory announced he would not enter the race.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.