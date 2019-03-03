First Alert issued as heavy rain likely to impact Charlotte, surrounding areas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued as heavy rain is expected to impact Charlotte and surrounding areas in North and South Carolina Sunday evening into the night hours.
A few thunderstorms are at least a possibility. While most of the severe weather is likely to be limited to areas south of the region, we will still be keeping an eye on things in the viewing area.
On Sunday afternoon, a tornado outbreak was reported across parts of southern Alabama and Georgia.
That threat will continue into South Carolina, but is likely to remain mostly from Columbia and south.
WBTV be keeping a close eye on nearby Lancaster and Chesterfield Counties Sunday evening.
The rain will move out Sunday night and leave the viewing area with a drier Monday.
There will be some sun and highs will be in the low 50s. It will stay dry most of the week but it will also be a lot cooler.
Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday before we return to the 50s Thursday and Friday. The next rain chance should hold off until the end of the week.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.